2007 GMC Yukon Denali XL

0 KM

Details

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2007 GMC Yukon Denali XL

2007 GMC Yukon Denali XL

XL

2007 GMC Yukon Denali XL

XL

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7688761
  • VIN: 1GKFK66877J359827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Yukon Denali XL, an Amazing Large American Luxury SUV !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2007 Yukon XL comes with a 6.2 LITRE 8 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 380 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes LEATHER SEATS !

 

7 SEATER !

 

Well reviewed: "The 2007 GMC Yukon delivers capable performance and a comfortable interior," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"Redesigned for 2007, the GMC Yukon offers good performance, an understated exterior and a very comfortable, modern interior. Kelley Blue Book says, "Even if you don't need its maximum seating or towing capacities, the all-new Yukon shines on enough levels to satisfy the needs and tastes of almost any full-size SUV buyer," and Edmunds adds, "Among full-size SUVs, it's a compelling choice."" (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

