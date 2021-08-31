2007 GMC Yukon Denali XL

+ taxes & licensing
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Yukon Denali XL, an Amazing Large American Luxury SUV !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2007 Yukon XL comes with a 6.2 LITRE 8 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 380 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes LEATHER SEATS !
7 SEATER !
Well reviewed: "The 2007 GMC Yukon delivers capable performance and a comfortable interior," (cars.usnews.com).
"Redesigned for 2007, the GMC Yukon offers good performance, an understated exterior and a very comfortable, modern interior. Kelley Blue Book says, "Even if you don't need its maximum seating or towing capacities, the all-new Yukon shines on enough levels to satisfy the needs and tastes of almost any full-size SUV buyer," and Edmunds adds, "Among full-size SUVs, it's a compelling choice."" (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
