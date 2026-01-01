$6,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Accord
EX-L W/ NAVI /SUNROOF /LEATHER SEATS /SERV RECS
2007 Honda Accord
EX-L W/ NAVI /SUNROOF /LEATHER SEATS /SERV RECS
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,826KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCM56707A808034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1225
- Mileage 200,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic 2007 Honda Accord with 4 cylinder engine, leather automatic heated seats, SUNROOF, navigation, service history, and so much more!! Great looking car for nearly 20 years old!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $999.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca
Call or text 437-561-2890
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $999.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca
Call or text 437-561-2890
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent front wipers
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Heated Side Mirrors
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
ONE-PIECE REAR SEAT FOLDING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
120 WATTS
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DOUBLE WISHBONE FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
877-554-XXXX(click to show)
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
2007 Honda Accord