2007 Honda Civic

352,400 KM

$2,299

+ tax & licensing
$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

LX

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

352,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7261628
  • VIN: 2HGFG126X7H556756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 352,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA CIVIC COUPE
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX VERIFIED!!
GAS SAVERRUNS AND DRIVES GREATCRUISE CONTROL
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $599


1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

