2007 Honda Civic

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$2,299 + taxes & licensing 3 5 2 , 4 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7261628

7261628 VIN: 2HGFG126X7H556756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 352,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

