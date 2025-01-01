$4,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,169KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BK343271739268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,169 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2012 Scion iQ 258,233 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 Big Horn 224,975 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 0 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2007 Mazda MAZDA3