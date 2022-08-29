2007 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 9 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9087493

9087493 VIN: JM1BK323X71659042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,994 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.