$5,950+ tax & licensing
416-736-8000
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9087493
- VIN: JM1BK323X71659042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,994 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Mazda 3, a Great Cheap Commuter !
This 2007 Mazda 3 comes with a 2.3 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 153 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: HEATED SEATS and SUNROOF !
Well reviewed:"Entertaining yet sophisticated in demeanor, the 2007 Mazda 3 doesn't look, feel or drive like an economy car. If you're shopping for a small, inexpensive sedan or hatchback, this car should be at the top of your list," (edumunds.com)
"Long known as the purveyor of sporty economy cars, Mazda's latest, the 3, continues the company's tradition of making small cars that are fun to drive," (edumunds.com).
"The Mazda 3 is a sporty drive for its price class, with bold styling and a lengthy list of standard features," (cars.usnews.com).
MANUAL !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
