2007 Mazda RX-8

GS COUPE 6 SPEED MANUAL ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4573074
  • Stock #: 010720
  • VIN: JM1FE173470212847
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bose Sound System, Grey Cloth Interior, Grey Exterior, Air Condition and Much More!!!

***Multli-point inspection***
Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!!

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.
To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/
**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located
2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1
(STEELES AND KEELE)
Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at Autopia Cars.Ca

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Manual
  • RWD

