$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS63 AMG - PUSHSTART|NAVIGATION|SUNROOF

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS63 AMG - PUSHSTART|NAVIGATION|SUNROOF

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5007294
  • VIN: WDDDJ77X67A088105
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG Just Arrived In Our Showroom.

 

The 2007 CLS63 AMG gets a new, hand-built 6.2-liter V8 Engine. With 507 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, the CLS63 is one of the most powerful four-door cars available.

 

All In Price: $14,995 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 152,000 KM

 

Features - Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Power Trunk, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

This Vehicle’s can be Safety Certified & E-Tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Active suspension
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

