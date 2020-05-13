2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG Just Arrived In Our Showroom.
The 2007 CLS63 AMG gets a new, hand-built 6.2-liter V8 Engine. With 507 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, the CLS63 is one of the most powerful four-door cars available.
All In Price: $14,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 152,000 KM
Features - Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Sunroof, Navigation, Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Power Trunk, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
This Vehicle’s can be Safety Certified & E-Tested for an additional $799, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
