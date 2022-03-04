$14,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 550 ,FULL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT.LWB
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
- Listing ID: 8591702
- Stock #: 8732
- VIN: WDDNG71X47A068723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MERCEDES BENZ S 550 ,LWB,NO ACCIDENT ,ALL SERVICE RECORDS
VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 8 CYLINDERS, 5.5L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,FULL SERVICE RECORDSLONG WHEEL BASE
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR $595, SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE
UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776
WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK
We finance all types of credit. Finance vehicles from 3.99%. O.A.C.
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
Auto rev inc
Vehicle Features
