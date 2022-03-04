Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 ,FULL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT.LWB

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 ,FULL SERVICE RECORDS,NO ACCIDENT.LWB

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591702
  • Stock #: 8732
  • VIN: WDDNG71X47A068723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007  MERCEDES BENZ S 550 ,LWB,NO ACCIDENT ,ALL SERVICE RECORDS

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 8 CYLINDERS, 5.5L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CLEAN CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,FULL SERVICE RECORDSLONG WHEEL BASE

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR $595, SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

We finance all types of credit. Finance vehicles from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing.

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

 

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6:30PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

 

Auto rev inc

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 116,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500L POP ,...
 91,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima PANO...
 150,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory