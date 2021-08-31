2007 Pontiac Montana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7644289

7644289 VIN: 1gmdu03127d215159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 186,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Chrome Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Entertainment System Telematics Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.