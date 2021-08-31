2007 Pontiac Solstice

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7722082

7722082 Stock #: 5535

5535 VIN: 1G2MB35BX7Y115535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Convertible Soft Top

