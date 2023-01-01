2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Listing ID: 10279968

10279968 Stock #: 40310

40310 VIN: JTEBU11FX70040310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

