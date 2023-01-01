Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

NO ACCIDENT,NEW TIMING CHAIN,C PKG,WELL MIANTAIN

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

NO ACCIDENT,NEW TIMING CHAIN,C PKG,WELL MIANTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279968
  • Stock #: 40310
  • VIN: JTEBU11FX70040310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA,FJ CRUISER,NO ACCIDENT,SERVICE RECORDS.4X4

 

Very Clean Unit, 6 Cylinder 4.0L Automatic Transmissions. No Accidents, Clean Title, Clean Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle. New brake all around ,new timing chain $3500 job done. service records,

 

This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $595.

 

SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE

TRADE-INS ACCEPTED

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

 

At Auto Rev, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your money's worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $4000/claim for purchase on this vehicle! For more information, please call us at now at 416-636-7776

 

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

