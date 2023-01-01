Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

241,000 KM

Details Features

$15,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4DR AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4DR AUTO

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$15,480

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9494158
  • Stock #: 154024
  • VIN: JTEBU11F370014325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2013 Nissan Rogue AW...
 160,000 KM
$9,480 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 117,000 KM
$44,880 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 86,000 KM
$20,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory