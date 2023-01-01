$15,480+ tax & licensing
$15,480
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD 4DR AUTO
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
241,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9494158
- Stock #: 154024
- VIN: JTEBU11F370014325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
