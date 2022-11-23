$8,950+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota RAV4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 306,037 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Rav4, an All Wheel Drive SUV with a Reputation for Reliability !
This 2007 Toyota Rav4 comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 166 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM !
Well reviewed: "Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive, the 2007 Toyota RAV4 is a strong choice among compact SUVs," (edumunds.com).
"The RAV4 delivers one of the best combinations of power, performance and interior comfort in its class," (cars.usnews.com)
"...don't leave the RAV4 off your list. It's a Recommended Pick." IntelliChoice gives the 2007 Toyota RAV4 a rating of "excellent" for its predicted five-year total cost of ownership, compared to other vehicles in its class," (cars.usnews.com).
All Wheel Drive !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
