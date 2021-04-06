Menu
2007 Volkswagen City Golf

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

4DR HB MANUAL 2.0 - AS-ADVERITSED|ONE OWNER

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6897273
  • Stock #: KEY-36
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J874006780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Volkswagen Golf City 4dr HB Manual 2.0. As-Advertised Vehicle.

2 Set of Rims and Tires. All Season and Winter Tires Included.

CarFax LInk: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P6j8Cl+/KXaQ31ZswFmac2SOk5cfOY8X

As Per OMVIC, “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition”

All In Price: $2,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 157,000 KM

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

