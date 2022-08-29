Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Volkswagen City Golf

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2007 Volkswagen City Golf

2007 Volkswagen City Golf

- AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Volkswagen City Golf

- AS IS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270865
  • VIN: 9BWEL61J674010029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Volkswagen Golf City 2.0L - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Odometer: 255,000 KM.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu & Shona. 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours: 

Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday :  11am - 4pm

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees.

We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,000 KM
$42,895 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,000 KM
$54,895 + tax & lic
2009 Maserati Quattr...
 123,000 KM
$24,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory