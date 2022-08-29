$3,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura CSX
Location
Perfect Auto Corp
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,900
- Listing ID: 9279436
- Stock #: 1543
- VIN: 2HHFD56578H201543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE IN SPECIAL - SOLD AS IS - CAR RUNS AND DRIVES - This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
