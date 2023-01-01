Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Audi S6

149,229 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2008 Audi S6

2008 Audi S6

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi S6

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 1676146222
  2. 1676146233
  3. 1676146245
  4. 1676146253
  5. 1676146261
  6. 1676146271
  7. 1676146283
  8. 1676146295
  9. 1676146303
  10. 1676146310
  11. 1676146318
  12. 1676146325
  13. 1676146337
  14. 1676146349
  15. 1676146355
  16. 1676146364
  17. 1676146374
  18. 1676146383
  19. 1676146390
  20. 1676146401
  21. 1676146413
  22. 1676146422
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,229KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610882
  • VIN: WAUDN64F58N182150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,229 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi S6, an Amazing Driver with a Lambo-Derived V10 !

 

Low kilometers for the year, this 2008 Audi S6 comes with a LAMBORGHINI DERIVED V10 ENGINE, that puts out 435 HORSEPOWER, capable of 0-100 KMH in 5 SECONDS.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF,and a BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Driving Aids include: BACK UP SENSORS and NAVIGATION.

Well reviewed performance: "Thanks to a mighty V10 engine borrowed from the Lamborghini Gallardo it has astonishing straight-line speed and a soundtrack to match,"  (parkers.co.uk).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2013 Kia Rio
105,030 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 160,668 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
158,800 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory