2008 Audi S6
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9610882
- VIN: WAUDN64F58N182150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,229 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Audi S6, an Amazing Driver with a Lambo-Derived V10 !
Low kilometers for the year, this 2008 Audi S6 comes with a LAMBORGHINI DERIVED V10 ENGINE, that puts out 435 HORSEPOWER, capable of 0-100 KMH in 5 SECONDS.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF,and a BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.
Driving Aids include: BACK UP SENSORS and NAVIGATION.
Well reviewed performance: "Thanks to a mighty V10 engine borrowed from the Lamborghini Gallardo it has astonishing straight-line speed and a soundtrack to match," (parkers.co.uk).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
