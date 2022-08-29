Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 3 Series

136,539 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

136,539KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068818
  • VIN: WBAVA33538KX89527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,539 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 BMW 328I, A Great Condition Luxury-Commuter !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2008 328i comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.

 

Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

REAR WHEEL DRIVE FOR THE BMW PURIST !

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

4 out of 5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER and ASSOCIATES.

 

Great reputation: "The 2008 BMW 3-Series is highly acclaimed for its smooth engine options and agile suspension,"(car.usnews.com).

 

Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had 

 

defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2008 BMW 3 Series
136,539 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf
108,439 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2017 McLaren 570S
34,500 KM
$219,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory