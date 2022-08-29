$10,950+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW 3 Series
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9068818
- VIN: WBAVA33538KX89527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,539 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 BMW 328I, A Great Condition Luxury-Commuter !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2008 328i comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.
Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
REAR WHEEL DRIVE FOR THE BMW PURIST !
CLEAN CARFAX !
4 out of 5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER and ASSOCIATES.
Great reputation: "The 2008 BMW 3-Series is highly acclaimed for its smooth engine options and agile suspension,"(car.usnews.com).
Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had
defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
