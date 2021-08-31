2008 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4
VIN: WBSNB93538CX09763 Engine: 5L 10-cyl Mileage: 67057 km Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Black Leather Safety Included: YES 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included For more pictures and information please visit our website or give us a call! Clean title 2008 BMW M5 RWD! Excellent condition with loads of power. One of the best performance vehicles of its time. Vehicle comes equipped with full interior leather paired with alcantara roof liner and finished with aluminum brushed interior accents. This machine has 500HP - plenty of power and then some! Premium sound system LOGIC7 with 11 speakers and 2 subwoofers. This car has everything one would need for a comfy ride or a day on track Excella Automotive Tech.Package available at extra cost and includes following: - High performance android screen with HD resolution (oem replacement size) - AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay - Backup camera OEM style HD - Front dash camera with *Front collision warning *Lane Departure *Stop & Go traffic alerts OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! ExcellaAutomotive.com 647 895 0199
