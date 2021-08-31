Menu
2008 BMW 5 Series

67,057 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

2008 BMW 5 Series

2008 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn M5 RWD

2008 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn M5 RWD

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7654228
  • VIN: WBSNB93538CX09763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,057 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN: WBSNB93538CX09763 Engine: 5L 10-cyl Mileage: 67057 km Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Black Leather Safety Included: YES 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included For more pictures and information please visit our website or give us a call! Clean title 2008 BMW M5 RWD! Excellent condition with loads of power. One of the best performance vehicles of its time. Vehicle comes equipped with full interior leather paired with alcantara roof liner and finished with aluminum brushed interior accents. This machine has 500HP - plenty of power and then some! Premium sound system LOGIC7 with 11 speakers and 2 subwoofers. This car has everything one would need for a comfy ride or a day on track Excella Automotive Tech.Package available at extra cost and includes following: - High performance android screen with HD resolution (oem replacement size) - AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay - Backup camera OEM style HD - Front dash camera with *Front collision warning *Lane Departure *Stop & Go traffic alerts OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! ExcellaAutomotive.com 647 895 0199

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

