2008 BMW 6 Series

93,400 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

2008 BMW 6 Series

2008 BMW 6 Series

650I |CONVERTIBLE |NAV|LEATHER|HEADS UP|LOW KM|CLEAN CARFAX

2008 BMW 6 Series

650I |CONVERTIBLE |NAV|LEATHER|HEADS UP|LOW KM|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

93,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901577
  • Stock #: 0162
  • VIN: WBAEB53558CX60162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0162
  • Mileage 93,400 KM

Vehicle Description

One of the kind !!! 2008 BMW 650 Convertible Black Exterior on Beige Interior comes with Leather , Navigation , Heated seats , Heads up Display and more if you looking for Low km and Clean Carfax BMW 650 Convertible you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist 


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $695, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Elegant Auto Sales


5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed 


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest

Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

