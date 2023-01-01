2008 CHEVROLET MALIBU 

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10451877

10451877 VIN: 1G1ZJ57B18F280733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats

