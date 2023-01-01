Menu
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416-745-6862

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-745-6862

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10609929
  • VIN: 1G1ZJ57B18F280733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 CHEVROLET MALIBU 

 

 

       certified  

       The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-      Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

--     1270 Finch Avenue W

--     M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-6:00 pm; Sunday by appointment

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof

