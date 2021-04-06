Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 2500

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

168,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6879435
  • VIN: 3D7KR28D28G166230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+SAFETY $899 +TAX

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

Call us: 647-703-2620

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-6;00

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

