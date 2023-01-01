Menu
2008 Ford E450

270,000 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

stepvan CARGO 16 FT STEP VAN

Location

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

270,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546932
  • Stock #: 776

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 776
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto certified 16 ft ready to work

