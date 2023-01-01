$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2008 Ford E460
2008 Ford E460
RWD 3500 177" Bucket Truck Certified
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
207,000MI
Used
- Listing ID: 10546926
- Stock #: V675
Vehicle Details
- Stock # V675
- Mileage 207,000 MI
Vehicle Description
auto 16 ft certified ready to work
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1