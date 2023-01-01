Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>auto 16 ft certified ready to work<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702051099185_42573924127828855 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2008 Ford Econoline

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Econoline

Commercial Chassis E-450 Stripped Chassis 158"

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Econoline

Commercial Chassis E-450 Stripped Chassis 158"

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10763015
  2. 10763015
  3. 10763015
  4. 10763015
  5. 10763015
  6. 10763015
  7. 10763015
  8. 10763015
  9. 10763015
  10. 10763015
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,000KM
Used
VIN 1fcle49l08db14362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto 16 ft certified ready to work

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Instrument cluster
Rearview mirror delete

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Rear Wheels
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Electronic throttle control
4.56 Axle Ratio
115 amp alternator

Safety

Dual note horn

Exterior

LT225/75R16E all-season BSW tires

Additional Features

14
Radio Delete
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Auxiliary fuel port
HANDLING PKG
9450# capacity single-stage multi-leaf rear springs
Modified vehicle wiring kit
16 x 6 white painted steel wheels
Front bumper delete
Mirror delete
incomplete vehicle manual
vehicle identification kit
fuel filler hose
wheel nut wrench
wiring assemblies
fuel filler vent hose
headlight assembly
headlight switch
050# GVWR/9470# payload
5000# twin-I-beam front axle
9500# semi-floating rear axle
5000# capacity front coil springs
5.4L SOHC EFI TRITON V8 ENGINE
Dunnage box-inc: warranty facts booklet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van 119
2015 RAM Cargo Van 119" WB 320,000 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter 2WD REG CAB 170
2007 Dodge Sprinter 2WD REG CAB 170" WB 20,000 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB 156
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4WD CREW CAB 156" XL 327,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Econoline