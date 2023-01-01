$10,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Econoline
Commercial Chassis E-450 Stripped Chassis 158"
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
238,000KM
Used
VIN 1fcle49l08db14362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
auto 16 ft certified ready to work
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Instrument cluster
Rearview mirror delete
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Rear Wheels
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Electronic throttle control
4.56 Axle Ratio
115 amp alternator
Safety
Dual note horn
Exterior
LT225/75R16E all-season BSW tires
Additional Features
14
Radio Delete
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Auxiliary fuel port
HANDLING PKG
9450# capacity single-stage multi-leaf rear springs
Modified vehicle wiring kit
16 x 6 white painted steel wheels
Front bumper delete
Mirror delete
incomplete vehicle manual
vehicle identification kit
fuel filler hose
wheel nut wrench
wiring assemblies
fuel filler vent hose
headlight assembly
headlight switch
050# GVWR/9470# payload
5000# twin-I-beam front axle
9500# semi-floating rear axle
5000# capacity front coil springs
5.4L SOHC EFI TRITON V8 ENGINE
Dunnage box-inc: warranty facts booklet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
