2008 Ford Escape

234,880 KM

Details

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT *FALL SPECIAL!*|SATTELITE RADIO|ALLOYS|+++

2008 Ford Escape

XLT *FALL SPECIAL!*|SATTELITE RADIO|ALLOYS|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6050007
  • Stock #: H4022A
  • VIN: 1FMCU03Z38KA58630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4022A
  • Mileage 234,880 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING TWO TONE BLACK AND BROWN INTERIOR, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

