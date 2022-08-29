2008 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9026569

9026569 VIN: 1fmcu03188kd63809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 205,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

