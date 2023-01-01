$4,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 139" XLT
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10447251
- Stock #: C34555
- VIN: 1FTPW14V58FC34555
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
auto 4 44 door sunroof leaders siat loaded owner windows power lock power mirrors power siet certified ready to work null
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Driver & front passenger grab handles
Dual rear grab handles
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Delayed accessory pwr
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Rear dome lamp
Front dome lamp
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Colour-keyed carpet
Outside temp & compass
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
110-amp alternator
Pwr steering
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
(2) front tow hooks
Spare tire lock
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
4-wheel drive
72-amp/hr 540 CCA maintenance-free HD battery
Long spindle double wishbone coil over shock front axle
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Rear under frame winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters
pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: autolock feature for child seat
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Front outboard non-seat integrated restraints (Non-SIR)
Exterior
Interval wipers
Cargo box lamp
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
Rear window privacy glass
(4) full-size doors
Front black lower valence & body-colour fascia
Powertrain
engine coolant temp
Media / Nav / Comm
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Additional Features
Oil pressure
speedometer
voltmeter
Gauges-inc: fuel
odometer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
