Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 139" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 139" XLT

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10447251
  2. 10447251
  3. 10447251
  4. 10447251
  5. 10447251
  6. 10447251
  7. 10447251
  8. 10447251
  9. 10447251
  10. 10447251
  11. 10447251
  12. 10447251
  13. 10447251
  14. 10447251
  15. 10447251
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447251
  • Stock #: C34555
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V58FC34555

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

auto 4 44 door sunroof leaders siat loaded owner windows power lock power mirrors power siet certified ready to work null

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Driver & front passenger grab handles
Dual rear grab handles
Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
Delayed accessory pwr
Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
Rear dome lamp
Front dome lamp
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Colour-keyed carpet
Outside temp & compass

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
110-amp alternator
Pwr steering
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
(2) front tow hooks
Spare tire lock
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
4-wheel drive
72-amp/hr 540 CCA maintenance-free HD battery
Long spindle double wishbone coil over shock front axle
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Rear under frame winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note horn
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters
pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: autolock feature for child seat
Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
Front outboard non-seat integrated restraints (Non-SIR)

Exterior

Interval wipers
Cargo box lamp
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
Rear window privacy glass
(4) full-size doors
Front black lower valence & body-colour fascia

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription

Additional Features

Oil pressure
speedometer
voltmeter
Gauges-inc: fuel
odometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2008 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 0 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 100,000 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer 4...
 310,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory