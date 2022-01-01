2008 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8128135

8128135 VIN: 3FAHP02108R144329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 160,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.