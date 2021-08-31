2008 Ford Ranger

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7865670

7865670 Stock #: 2054

2054 VIN: 1FTYR44U48PA23054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bed Liner Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.