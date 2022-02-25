$9,388+ tax & licensing
$9,388
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2008 Ford Ranger

Great running condition.
Location

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699



158,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8368152
- VIN: 1FTYR44U48PA80189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,111 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is in great running condition. $699 safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
