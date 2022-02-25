Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

158,111 KM

Details Description

$9,388

+ tax & licensing
$9,388

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Great running condition.

Location

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

158,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8368152
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U48PA80189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,111 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is in great running condition. $699 safety

