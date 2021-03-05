Menu
2008 GMC Canyon

247,000 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

247,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6638054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Gmc Canyon 2008

power lock

power mirror

power window


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

Call Us: 416-879-6994

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

 

Sunday by appointment

 

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

 

All credits are approved

 

