$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2008 GMC Savana
2008 GMC Savana
2500 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
279,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10325565
- Stock #: 6455
- VIN: 1GTGG25C781200629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6455
- Mileage 279,444 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500, white color with 278,000km (STK#6455) This vehicle was $11990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent front wipers
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual front airbags
Interior
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Vinyl upholstery
Front cupholders
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Auxiliary engine cooler
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
2 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
PASSENGER SWITCH AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
17.2 STEERING RATIO
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
1.5 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BARN REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
1.14 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From First Choice Motors
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5