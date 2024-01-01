Menu
2008 GMC Savana

37,500 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 GMC Savana

Cargo Van AWD 1500 135" YF7 UPFITTER |EXPLORER PKG|LOW KM|TV|NAV|LIMO

2008 GMC Savana

Cargo Van AWD 1500 135" YF7 UPFITTER |EXPLORER PKG|LOW KM|TV|NAV|LIMO

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

37,500KM
Used
VIN 1GDFH154681195009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 5009BS
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMO LIMO !!!! 2008 GMC SAVANA 1500 YF7 Upfitter AWD Explorer Silver Exterior on 2 Tone Grey Interior comes Navigation and Back up Camera with Custom Leather Seats , Power Seats , Running Boards , 2nd Row is Captain Seats And has Third Row Seats , Window Blinds , 24 Inch TV , Surround Sound System , AV Hookup and DVD player , Center Console Ice BOX ,Tow assist  and more if you looking for Beautiful and Luxury  Family car you are more than welcome to Elegant Auto Sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you . 


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $1795, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

2008 GMC Savana