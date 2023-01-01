Menu
<p>2008 Honda Civic | Good Condition | 1 Year Free Powertrain warramty included | </p><br><br><p>New arrival !!!!</p><br><br><p>WINTER IS COMING!</p><br><br><p>ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!</p><br><br><p>AND APPLY FOR FINANCING</p><br><br><p>CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.</p><br><br><p>$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702923163843_8965420857129147 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2008 Honda Civic

228,000 KM

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA16248H016765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners

Security

Anti-Theft

Interior

Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
active head restraints
Maintenance Minder system
Front beverage holders
Front & rear door pockets
Multi-functional centre console storage
Tilt & telescoping steering column

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Integrated glass antenna

Powertrain

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Exterior

Front splash guards
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features

grade logic control
Dual-stage
Trunk lip spoiler
Instrument panel-inc: digital odometer & trip meter
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player-inc: 160-watt
dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
15 steel wheels w/full covers
Front cloth bucket seats-inc: driver manual seat height adjuster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2008 Honda Civic