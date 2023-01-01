$5,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$5,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda Civic | Good Condition | 1 Year Free Powertrain warramty included |
New arrival !!!!
WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!
AND APPLY FOR FINANCING
CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.
$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Security
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AAA Auto Group
Email AAA Auto Group
AAA Auto Group
Call Dealer
647-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-633-3299