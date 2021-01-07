Menu
2008 Honda Civic

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

DX

DX

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6513559
  • VIN: 2HGFG12248H012798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+SAFETY+TAX

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

  call us: 647-980-9855

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

