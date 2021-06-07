Menu
2008 Honda Civic

241,100 KM

$3,199

+ tax & licensing
$3,199

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$3,199

+ taxes & licensing

241,100KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 7261631
  VIN: JHMFA36218S800449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Honda Civic Hybrid
HYBRID GAS SAVER
BEAUTIFUL BLUE ON BLUE COMBO
CRUISE CONTROLALLOYS
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $599

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

