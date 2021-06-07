2008 Honda Civic

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$3,199 + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7261631

7261631 VIN: JHMFA36218S800449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 241,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.