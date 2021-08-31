Menu
2008 Honda Civic

108,000 KM

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

DX-G

2008 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7860120
  • Stock #: 2048
  • VIN: 2HGFA16438H002048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2. Phone (905) 782-2676 / (416) 474-5095  

 

  2008 HONDA CIVIC DX-G. The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 108,000 km. 

The price is $ 5750.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.   TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA.  No hidden charges.

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $ 1900.00**

 

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive (905) 782-2676 / (416) 474-5095 

UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

416-727-6835
