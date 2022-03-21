$5,850+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,850
- Listing ID: 8753150
- Stock #: 6805
- VIN: 2HGFA16468H116805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA members ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE Unit 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2. Call us at (416) 742-5095 Office or Direct Line (905) 782-2676
// 2008 HONDA CIVIC DX-G. CERTIFIED! Selling at $ 5,850.00 WITH a SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE. TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA. No hidden charges. The vehicle comes CERTIFIED with 36 days of Safety related. Call to book an appointment with us for a test drive at (416) 7425095 or (905) 782-2676 **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED**
*Vehicle was in a collision*
Vehicle Features
