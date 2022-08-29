2008 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,400 + taxes & licensing 2 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9274615

9274615 VIN: JHMFA36248S800798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors

