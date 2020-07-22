2008 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., proud OMVIC and UCDA members ready to serve you.
Phone: 905-782-2676.
2008 HONDA CRV- EX.
SALE PRICE: $6, 800 + TAXES + LICENSING.
131, 739 KM, CLEAN, SUN ROOF, TINTED PASSENGER GLASS, SPACIOUS, SILVER EXTERIOR!!
Call Jesus at 905-782-2676 to book a test drive or for more information regarding this vehicle!!
Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-6pm. Saturdays 9am-2pm by Appointment.
We appreciate your interest!
Farfans.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
