2008 Honda CR-V

131,739 KM

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

EX // AWD

Location

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5392661
  • Stock #: 0727
  • VIN: 5J6RE48578L813047
131,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., proud OMVIC and UCDA members ready to serve you.

Address: 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1. North York. M9L 2S2.

Phone: 905-782-2676.

2008 HONDA CRV- EX.

SALE PRICE: $6, 800 + TAXES + LICENSING.

131, 739 KM, CLEAN, SUN ROOF, TINTED PASSENGER GLASS, SPACIOUS, SILVER EXTERIOR!!

Call Jesus at 905-782-2676 to book a test drive or for more information regarding this vehicle!!

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-6pm. Saturdays 9am-2pm by Appointment.

We appreciate your interest!

Farfans.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM CD Player
Privacy Glass
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

