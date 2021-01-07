Menu
2008 Honda CR-V

0 KM

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

LX

LX

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6513562
  • Stock #: 0203
  • VIN: 5J6RE38388L802129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD, proud OMVIC and UCDA members ready to serve You! 

Location: 100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, M9L 2S2.

Phone: 905-782-2676 office: 416-742-5095.

2008 HONDA CRV LX. Sale price: $6,400 plus Tax and Licensing. Sale price includes Standard Safety Certificate plus 60 days warranty on Power Train.

Any questions or want to book a test drive, call Jesus today at 905-782-2676!!!

We appreciate your interest. 

FARFANS. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

