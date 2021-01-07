2008 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD, proud OMVIC and UCDA members ready to serve You!
Location: 100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, M9L 2S2.
Phone: 905-782-2676 office: 416-742-5095.
2008 HONDA CRV LX. Sale price: $6,400 plus Tax and Licensing. Sale price includes Standard Safety Certificate plus 60 days warranty on Power Train.
Any questions or want to book a test drive, call Jesus today at 905-782-2676!!!
We appreciate your interest.
FARFANS.
