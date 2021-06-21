2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7528935

7528935 Stock #: 2458

2458 VIN: 1J8HR48M98C522457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

