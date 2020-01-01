2008 Jeep Patriot

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
CALLS ONLY 416 271 9996 WILL SELL FOR 3995.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price. AUTO RESALE INC. CALL 416 271 9996 FOR INFO AND APPT DONT MISS THIS ONE 416 271 9996 PLEASE NO TEXT MESSAGES OR EMAILS WITHOUT RETURN PHONE NUMBERS OR WE WILL NOT REPLY BACK LS 416 271 9996
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4