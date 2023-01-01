Menu
2008 Kia Rio

244,329 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

EX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~

Location

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

244,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553541
  • Stock #: 6670
  • VIN: KNADE123886422748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2008 Kia Rio EX, black color with 244,000km (STK#6670) This vehicle was $5990 NOW ON SALE FOR $4990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Interior

rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Dual Vanity Mirrors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Variable intermittent front wipers

Additional Features

Front cupholders
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
MANUAL SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
P TIRE PREFIX

