2008 Land Rover LR2 ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8669543

8669543 Stock #: 9575

9575 VIN: SALFR24N38H109575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

