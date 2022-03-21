$12,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr HSE
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8788826
- VIN: salsf25438a125622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,546 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE | AWD | No Accident | Navigation | Leather Interior | Sunroof | Off-Road Mode | HK Sounds System | Alloy Wheel | Heated Seat | Power Seat | Seat Memory | &&& More
Warranty:
Warranty available
Vehicle Features
