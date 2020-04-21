Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Lexus GS 350

4DR SDN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus GS 350

4DR SDN AWD

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,900KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4885806
  • VIN: JTHCE96S080019170
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2008 Lexus GS350, an Amazing Condition Luxury Midsized Lexus ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2008 Lexus GS 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 305 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND SUNROOF. Well reviewed: "Lexus GS 350 was one of the best sedans we have driven in a long time. This Lexus sports coupe is equipped with a level of performance and comfort that is currently unmatched by any other automaker offering a product in the same price category," (topspeed.com). "Lexus itself has promoted the phrase 'L-finesse' to define its way of crafting an automobile, an example of market-speak that gets right to the heart of the 2008 Lexus GS. This sport sedan is meant to be dynamic, yet free of gimmicks. It is meant to combine precision with lavish, luxurious appointments. It is meant to deliver a high standard of automotive performance, yet be easily intuitive to drive. Amazing examples of automotive technology are included as standard equipment, yet the driver is never aware of them. The Lexus GS does everything you ask, and yet it always feels effortless," (autoblog.com). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2013 Audi S5 2dr Con...
 99,000 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 116,558 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2017 Acura TLX 4dr S...
 99,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Send A Message