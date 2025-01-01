Menu
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**MINT CONDITION NO RUST**LOW KMS 

2008 Lexus IS 250 RWD AUTO FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE WITH A PRISTINE INTERIOR AND LOW KMS FOR A 17 YEAR OLD CAR!! THE IS 250 IS EQUIPPED WITH 18OEM ALLOYS WITH TOYO WINTER TIRES, PRISTINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, FACTORY SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS,            6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, RELIABLE 2.5L V6 ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE GREAT PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS WELCOMED! **BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUESTING A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

2008 Lexus IS 250

239,450 KM

Details Description Features

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus IS 250

RWD AUTO *SAFETY INCL*MINT*LOW KMS*

2008 Lexus IS 250

RWD AUTO *SAFETY INCL*MINT*LOW KMS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
239,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHBK262682067229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**MINT CONDITION NO RUST**LOW KMS 

2008 Lexus IS 250 RWD AUTO FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE WITH A PRISTINE INTERIOR AND LOW KMS FOR A 17 YEAR OLD CAR!! THE IS 250 IS EQUIPPED WITH 18"OEM ALLOYS WITH TOYO WINTER TIRES, PRISTINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, FACTORY SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS,            6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, RELIABLE 2.5L V6 ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE GREAT PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS WELCOMED! **BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUESTING A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2008 Lexus IS 250