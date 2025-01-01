$10,899+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus IS 250
RWD AUTO *SAFETY INCL*MINT*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,450 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**MINT CONDITION NO RUST**LOW KMS
2008 Lexus IS 250 RWD AUTO FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE WITH A PRISTINE INTERIOR AND LOW KMS FOR A 17 YEAR OLD CAR!! THE IS 250 IS EQUIPPED WITH 18"OEM ALLOYS WITH TOYO WINTER TIRES, PRISTINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, FACTORY SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, RELIABLE 2.5L V6 ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE GREAT PRICE OF $10,899 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! CASH DEALS WELCOMED! **BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR REQUESTING A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
